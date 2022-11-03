CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Number 16 ranked Illinois is getting ready to take on Michigan State at home this Saturday. Michigan State is coming off a big loss to Michigan, plus has 8 guys suspended after an altercation in the tunnel post game.

Illinois head coach Bret Bielema said he doesn’t want his team thinking about that. They have been focusing on the game and are ready for whoever will be in the lineup against the Spartans.

“There’s a difference between the left guard and the right guard,” Bielema said. “There’s a difference between the left tackle and the right tackle, so I think our guys of any group I’ve ever been around, are really wired in to that, so it’s been a little bit of an evolving, obviously there was that second wave that got suspended late Tuesday, so all the prep we’d done on Sunday and Monday for the players that we thought we were going to see is still good prep, right. I don’t think they’re going to change anything schematically, but we kind of just play who plays on Saturday and figure it out from there.”

Last time these two teams matched up was in 2019 in East Lansing, Illinois won by 3.