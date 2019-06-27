McFadden giving back at Illinois camp

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — It’s not everyday you get to meet a world champion, let alone learn from one. That’s what athletes from around the world are getting the chance to do at the Illini wheelchair racing camp this week. Seven-time paralympic gold medalist and former Illini Tatyna McFadden is giving back, teaching the next generation how to race.

“I went to the same camps here at U of I,” McFadden said. “I was taught by all the elite paralympians and it meant a lot to me.”

McFadden placed second at the 2019 Boston Marathon in April. It’s just another medal in a long list of accomplishments for the 13-time world champion, who has 17 paralympic medals to her name.

“I was born with spina bifida in St. Petersburg Russia and my birth mom couldn’t take care of me,” McFadden said. “So I was put into an orphanage and lived there for the first six years of my life. After being adopted at age six it just changed everything.

“Becoming involved with sports at such a young age, I’ve had so much given to me from my local sports programs to the University of Illinois.”

“One of our often used quotes is that you, ‘Pay it forward,'” Illinois wheelchair racing coach Adam Bleakney said. “The opportunities we have now were created for us by the ones that came before us, and we can’t pay those individuals back but we can create future opportunities for those that follow in our footsteps.”

Bleakney is a former Team USA paralympic medal winner, along with Susana Scaroni, who is also coaching at the camp. It’s attracted high school and college athletes from all over the world. Growing the sport is an important part of McFadden’s advocacy work, including her fight for equal access for people with disabilities.

“As an elite athlete, I feel like its my responsibility to give back and start the next generation,” McFadden said. “I think it’s just really important to give back and to be a mentor and to have at least one person look up to me is amazing.”

McFadden recently finished her Masters Degree at the U of I, but she doesn’t plan to go anywhere anytime soon. She’ll stay in Champaign to train for the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo, where she’ll look to win her eighth gold medal.