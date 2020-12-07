53-50 win over Omaha brings Illinois to second victory of the season

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois Women’s basketball won their second game of the season with a 53-50 win over Omaha on Sunday. The Illini had three players score in double-figures including Kennedi Myles, Eva Rubin, and Jada Peebles.

Highlights from tonight's 53-50 win over Omaha!



Jada Peebles led the way scoring 15 points. Kennedi Myles recorded her second-straight double-double with a dominating 13 points and 14 boards. #Illini | #FightWithFahey pic.twitter.com/okWa0Ki74M — Illinois W Basketball (@IlliniWBB) December 6, 2020

Peebles led with 15 points, while Myles earned her second-straight double-double with 13 points, and 14 rebounds.

“I think that just came from [head coach Nancy Fahey] wanting me to be that scorer that she needed me to be, and also her seeing that if I’m not being that person then there’s no point in me being in the game,” said Peebles after the game. “I feel like the want just to be in the game, the want to win, that’s just all came from her.”

The Illini will jump into Big Ten play next, with Nebraska coming to the State Farm Center on Thursday.