CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Kylan Boswell felt right at home over the weekend. The Champaign-Urbana native and 5-star basketball recruit officially visited Illinois, watching the Illini beat Northwestern on Sunday. The coveted prospect grew up in Champaign-Urbana, before moving out west to attend high school. The Class of 2023 guard currently attends Compass Prep in Chandler, Arizona, one of the nation’s top prep schools. Boswell is ranked No. 11 overall in the nation in his class, according to 247Sports.

Class of 2023 guard Kylan Boswell officially visited Illinois over the weekend, taking in the Illini's win over Northwestern. I talked with him and asked where he is in his decision process.



"It would be a blessing to come back and play here." pic.twitter.com/dSug6eNu0i — Andy Olson (@WCIA3Andy) February 14, 2022

“This recruitment process has been very overwhelming, not going to lie,” Boswell said. “So I think I’m coming to a decision, we’re starting to cut down the programs, me and my family. But I think a decision might be coming soon.”

Boswell has more than 20 Division I offers but the 6-foot-1, 180 pound point guard will likely pick between Arizona and Illinois. He had high praise for the Illini over the weekend.

“It’s at the top, it’s coming back home, hometown hero,” said Boswell of what it would mean to play for the Illini. “It’s always going to be at the top, my family’s here, all of that is here. It would be a blessing to come back and play here.”

Boswell will reportedly visit Arizona this weekend.