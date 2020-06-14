3-star wide receiver Patrick Bryant commits to Illinois

(WCIA) — Illinois football gains another commit for the class of 2021 as Patrick Bryant announces his commitment on Sunday. The 3-star wide receiver hails from Jacksonville, FL and is now the seventh commit for his recruiting class.

The 6-foot-3 receiver joins a stacked position group, but could help fill the role of the Josh Imatorbhebhe, Trevon Sidney, and Ricky Smalling. The three impact receivers will graduate after the 2020 season. Bryant is ranked by 247 Sports as a Top-150 recruit in Florida, and was a 7A All-State third-team selection in 2018.