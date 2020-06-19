3-star safety Joriell Washington commits to Illinois, Florida pipeline holding strong

(WCIA) — Illinois Football adds 3-star recruit Jorriell Washington to their recruiting class, as the tenth verbal commit for 2021. The 6-foot-2 safety has the potential to make an impact early, bringing his size to help fill a position of need.

The Illini have been turning to the Florida pipeline recently, with six total commits from the sunshine state. Earlier on Friday, 3-star athlete Theodore Lockley committed to Illinois, making Washington their second commit of the day, and their third of the week.

Illinois cornerbacks coach Keynodo Hudson has been at the forefront of the Florida recruiting effort. He spent two seasons at Florida Atlantic University, originally hailing from Tampa, Fla.