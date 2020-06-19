3-star prospect Theodore Lockley commits to Illini

(WCIA) — The Florida to Champaign pipeline continues to roll with momentum, as the Illini land 3-star prospect Theodore Lockley. The 6-foot-1 athlete hails from Daytona Beach and is the fifth commit from the sunshine state to join the Illini.
Lockely is the ninth verbal commit for the class of 2021. The wide receiver also has connections to Illinois cornerbacks coach Keynodo Hudson who was the defensive coordinator at Mainland High School from 2009-2011. Lockley also considered Boston College, Appalachian State, and Bowling Green.