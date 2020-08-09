3-star offensive lineman Josh Gesky commits to Illinois

(WCIA) — Even in the middle of training camp and the pandemic, the Illini have still been able to keep their focus on recruiting. Illinois-native Josh Gesky announced his verbal commitment to Illinois on Sunday. The 3-star offensive lineman is the third in-state commit for the Class of 2021.

I’d like to announce that I’ve decided to commit to The University of Illinois!! Thank you to all the coaches that have shown interest in me. The decision was difficult, but Illinois is able to give me the experience I want, all while staying close with my family.@LovieSmith pic.twitter.com/HY1Ui2MIDC — Josh Gesky (@JGesky) August 9, 2020

Gesky had other Power Five offers including ones from Syracuse and Kansas. The 6-foot-5, 260-pound lineman will provide incoming talent for the Illini, as the No. 50 prospect in the state of Illinois. Gesky is now the 15th commit for the Class of 2021.