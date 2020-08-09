3-star offensive lineman Josh Gesky commits to Illinois

(WCIA) — Even in the middle of training camp and the pandemic, the Illini have still been able to keep their focus on recruiting. Illinois-native Josh Gesky announced his verbal commitment to Illinois on Sunday. The 3-star offensive lineman is the third in-state commit for the Class of 2021.
Gesky had other Power Five offers including ones from Syracuse and Kansas. The 6-foot-5, 260-pound lineman will provide incoming talent for the Illini, as the No. 50 prospect in the state of Illinois. Gesky is now the 15th commit for the Class of 2021.