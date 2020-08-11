3-star receiver Chevy Brenson commits to Illinois

SAVOY (WCIA) -- The 31st annual Kendall Gill Golf Outing teed off on Monday at the Orange and Blue Golf Course in Savoy. It was the first time the event was held without Lou Henson, after the hall of fame coached passed away in July. Lou's wife, Mary Henson, still came out to support the cause.

"When I drove up I saw coach's car and that's when it really hit me that his car is here but I know he's not going to be here," says former Illini Kendall Gill. "It took me a few seconds to adjust to that. It's a difficult time but we're praying for Mrs. Henson and their family and I'm so glad she came out. Just want to tell everybody that the Flyin' Illini and all of the guys he coached are going to miss him dearly."