3-star receiver Chevy Brenson commits to Illinois

(WCIA) — Pandemic aside, the Illini still find time to recruit. 3-star wide reciever Chevy Brenson announced his verbal commitment to Illinois on Monday. The St. Louis Native is ranked by 247 Sports as a Top-20 prospect in the state.
The 6-foot-4, 200 pound receiver had several Division I offers including Kansas State and Western Michigan. He also helps to boost the Illini’s spot in the Big Ten recruiting rankings, as the 16th overall commit. The Illinois Class of 2021 is now ranked No. 11 in the Big Ten.