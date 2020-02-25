$3 Million gift helps launch project for Illinois Softball facility

(WCIA) — The University of Illinois Division of Intercollegiate Athletics announced it will break ground on a new project. A $3 million naming gift from Rex Martin and his daughters will help build a new state-of-the-art indoor training facility for the Illinois Softball Team.

To be named the Rex and Alice A. Martin Softball Training Center, it will honor Rex Martin’s late wife Alice who was a University of Illinois alumna and a champion for supporting women. The new facility will be constructed to the existing clubhouse and will include a full infield as well as hitting and pitching cages. The project is expected to start later this year, and they’re hoping it will conclude in December 2021.

“It’s exciting to think about all of the changes that are coming relatively quickly,” says Illinois Athletic Director Josh Whitman. “And how soon those will be here, and what that means for our current students, their development, and their opportunity to be successful.”

“Actually having the Martins in front of them with Josh [Whitman], and with the renderings I think it was pretty shocking for them but exciting,” says head coach Tyra Perry.”

“It’s a special moment to meet the team and encourage them to be successful,” says Martin. “Now they have a world-class facility.”

This is the second major gift from the Rex and Alice A. Martin Foundation. The family donated $1 million in 2008.