(WCIA) — On Episode 83 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Podcast, Bret Beherns describes what it was like to witness a 9OT game, leading to an Illinois win on the road. He joins Marlee Wierda to discuss Illinois’ 20-18 win at No. 7 Penn State, the outstanding defensive performance, a strong run game, and much more.

LISTEN: https://anchor.fm/wcia-3-sports/episodes/Upset-Valley-e198s65