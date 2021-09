(WCIA) — Andy Olson and Marlee Wierda breakdown Illinois Football’s road loss to Virginia, making the first losing streak under Bret Bielema. They talk Art Sitkowski being forced to pass 45 times, the secondary having fits with Virginia’s Armstrong, and eye-catching running performances from Chase Brown and Josh McCray.

