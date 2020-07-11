3-in-1 Podcast: Thank you TBT!

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Watching the House of ‘Paign compete in the The Basketball Tournament was a much-needed morale boost after a tumultuous week in sports. On Thursday, the IHSA amended their Phase 4 guidelines, while the Big Ten moves to a conference-only schedule. With the fall season still in question, Bret Beherns and Marlee Wierda discuss the future of high school and college sports, and recap the House of ‘Paign’s run at TBT which ended in the quarterfinals against Red Scare on Friday.
