3-in-1 Podcast: Thank you TBT!

WCIA -- A late 15-1 run gave the House of 'Paign a chance to advance in The Basketball Tournament but the Elam ending proved too much to overcome, as Red Scare advanced to the semifinals of the $1 million winner take all event, with a 83-76 win on Friday afternoon at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

The Illini alumni team trailed by 22 points with 5:51 left in the game. Red Scare, the Dayton alumni team, had a 19 point advantage after calling timeout with 3:59 to go, initiating the Elam ending. It set the magic number to 82, once a team hits that point total, the game is over. That's when House of 'Paign started its run, as Red Scare missed 11 of its next 13 field goals.