(WCIA) — Marlee Wierda and Bret Beherns are breaking down Illinois’ second-straight win over a Top-25 opponent, after the Illini come back from Minneapolis with a road upset over No. 20 Minnesota. They break down a stellar defensive performance by Illinois, and the program keeping their bowl game dreams alive with a 14-6 win over the Gophers. That and much more on Episode 85 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Podcast.

Listen here: https://anchor.fm/wcia-3-sports/episodes/Ski-U-Nah-e19sont