3-in-1 Podcast: Sad-urday

(WCIA) — Saturday? More like SAD-urday. Illinois Basketball dropped the Braggin’ Rights game for the third-year in a row, with many thinking this would be the year to win it. Bret Beherns traveled to Mizzou, and joins Marlee Wierda from the road (literally) to break down the game, and what went wrong for the team. The Illini left it up to Ayo Dosunmu who scored 36 points, but Brad Underwood puts the blame on an unbalanced offense, free throw shooting, fouling, and a lack of effort. Hear from them in the episode as well.