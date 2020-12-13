3-in-1 Podcast: Sad-urday

COLUMBIA (WCIA) -- A career-high 36 points from Ayo Dosunmu wasn't enough to take down Missouri. With the junior likely turning pro after this year, that means Dosunmu won't get to leave Champaign with a Braggin' Rights victory. The Illini lost their third-straight Braggin' Rights game, as the Tigers clinched the win 81-78.

A back and forth start eventually grew to a 13-point lead for the Tigers. The Illini fought back, but it was just a one-man show. Illini head coach Brad Underwood was disappointed that Dosunmu didn't get much help from other players. Freshman Andre Curbelo scored 14 off the bench, Kofi Cockburn had 19. But Trent Frazier and Da'Monte Williams had 7 points combined. Underwood also blames the team's effort, as the Illini failed to put up any points on 5 of their last 6 possessions.