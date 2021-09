(WCIA) — Illinois Football was ‘run off the road’ by the Roadrunners in their second game of the season, falling 37-30 to UTSA at Memorial Stadium. Bret Beherns, Marlee Wierda, and Andy Olson are breaking it down on episode 77 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Podcast, dicussing Art Sitkowski’s encore performance, where it went wrong for Illinois, and more.