KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WCIA) — Illinois basketball is wrapping up its time in Kansas City with a 72-64 win over Kansas State in the Hall of Fame Classic consolation game. The Illini found their much-needed offensive spark, with a 21-point performance from Alfonso Plummer who was 7-9 from the three-point line. The Illini are still riddled with injuries though, after Trent Frazier was helped off the court. Marlee Wierda and Bret Beherns are breaking it all down, on Episode 91.