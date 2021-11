(WCIA) — The Illini are hawked out of Iowa once again, after losing to the No. 17 Hawkeyes for the 8th time in a row. Illinois fell 33-23 in Iowa City on Saturday, with the Illini playing without their head coach Bret Bielema. Marlee Wierda and Bret Beherns are breaking down the Illini defense that gave the Illini plenty of opportunities, while the offense struggled to execute.

LISTEN: https://anchor.fm/wcia-3-sports/episodes/Hawked-out-of-Iowa-once-again-e1ajfpl