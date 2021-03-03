3-in-1 Podcast: Big Blue Beatdown

ANN ARBOR (WCIA) -- Illinois upset No.2 Michigan for their highest ranked road win in program history, beating Michigan 76-53. It's the first time they beat a Top-2 opponent on the road, and they did it without their best player.

Ayo Dosunmu was sidelined for the third straight game due to concussion protocol, but the Illini proved for the third straight game, they didn't need him. Trent Frazier shined scoring a game high 22, as Illinois led by as many as 28 at one point in a truly historic win.