3-in-1 Podcast: Big Blue Beatdown

ANN ARBOR WCIA) — It’s not only a statement win, but a historic win. Marlee Wierda and Bret Beherns break down a defining moment in Illinois history, as the Illini defeat No. 2 Michigan at the Crisler Center, making it the first time in program history Illinois has beat a Top-2 opponent on the road. Hear from head coach Brad Underwood, and how Trent Frazier stepped up with 22 points with Illini guard Ayo Dosunmu on concussion protocol.
Listen here: https://anchor.fm/wcia-3-sports/episodes/Big-Blue-Beatdown-ercl4n