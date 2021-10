(WCIA) — On Episode 82 of the WCIA 3-in-1 podcast, Marlee Wierda and Bret Beherns are breaking down Illinois’ 24-0 loss to Wisconsin. It’s the first time they’ve been shut-out since 2018, and the first time since 1977 Illinois puts up less than 100 net yards. They discuss a struggling offense, along with the very few positives that came from Saturday’s game.

Listen here: https://anchor.fm/wcia-3-sports/episodes/Badger-Ball-101-e18iir0