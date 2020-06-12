3-in-1 Podcast: Back at it

(WCIA) -- Infielder Jackson Raper signed with Illinois Baseball for the 2021 season. He joins the Illini after three years at Catawba College, where he hit above .350 in his final three seasons.

"My experience will help me be a leader on the field. Through my play, I feel like I can come in and hopefully help contribute right away," says Raper. "Not just with how I play but how I carry myself and how I treat others and just being that leader everyday."