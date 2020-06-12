3-in-1 Podcast: Back at it

(WCIA) — In Episode 12 of the WCIA 3-in-1 podcast, Bret Beherns and Marlee Wierda discuss high school sports returning to come capacity, as the IHSA allows teams to get together for workouts. Also hear from high school head coaches, and their take on football coming back in the fall. Illinois Football and Men’s Basketball players also return to campus, while Marlee and Bret weigh in on the IHSA Boy’s Basketball tournament possibly returning to Champaign.
Listen: https://anchor.fm/wcia-3-sports/episodes/Back-at-it-efbe6p