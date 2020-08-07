3-in-1 Pod: We’ll See

(WCIA) — On Episode 20 on the WCIA 3-in-1 Podcast, Bret Beherns and Marlee Wierda talk about Illinois Football getting back on the field for training camp this week. Also hear from head coach Lovie Smith and several players about practicing during a pandemic, and how they feel about their safety and the season moving forward. They also break down Josh Whitman’s round-table discussion from Thursday, and give their thoughts on Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn coming back to the Illinois basketball program.
Listen here: https://anchor.fm/wcia-3-sports/episodes/Well-see-ehr9md