3-in-1 Pod: We’ll See

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman expects at least a $20 million loss to the Department of Intercollegiate budget due to COVID-19 and says it could be even more substantial if the fallout of pandemic continues. Whitman met with reporters for nearly two hours on Thursday during his annual 'State of the Program' address, saying his leadership team is doing everything it can to keep their student-athletes safe in order to play this fall.

"I know that the cynic in all of us says, 'It's about the money and that these decisions are being driven exclusively by financial considerations,'" Whitman said. "I really don't like it when people question motives. I'm not going to sit here and say we have no financial considerations in this calculus, that wouldn't be true."