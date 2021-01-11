3-in-1 Pod: The Terrapin Takedown

(WCIA) — Illinois basketball suffered their first loss at the State Farm Center after getting upset by Maryland in a 66-63 loss. WCIA 3’s Marlee Wierda and Andy Olson react to the loss, and break down where it all went wrong. Hear from Brad Underwood and Ayo Dosunmu, plus reaction from our analyst and former Illini Trent Meacham. The Illini now fall to 5-2 in Big Ten play, but have a chance to turn things around against Nebraska next week.

Listen to the podcast here: https://anchor.fm/wcia-3-sports/episodes/The-Terrapin-Takedown-eoqdhf