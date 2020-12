CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- Illini started the first half with all guns blazing, jumping to a 14-0 lead over the Hawkeyes, but that was nearly all they could manage against the Hawkeyes. No. 19 Iowa scored 35 unanswered points, winning the game 35-21 in Champaign.

In the first, Daniel Barker, and Josh Imatorbhebhe each added a touchdown in the first half, which was led by Brandon Peters' stellar start. The senior made 8-straight completions, but struggled in the second half after back-to-back three-and-outs, missing his next eight. That led the Hawkeyes to score 13 points, trailing up just one point at halftime.