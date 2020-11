CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- As the No. 8 team in the country, Illinois men's basketball surpassed even the highest of fans expectations Wednesday in their season opener, dominating North Carolina A&T 122-60.

The No. 8 Illini broke a school record for three-pointers in a game, nailing 17 of them. Freshman Adam Miller and junior Ayo Dosunmu led the way in scoring with 28 each. The former Morgan Park High School teammates contributed six and five trifectas, respectively.