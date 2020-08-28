3-in-1 Pod: Full Roster

(WCIA) — The WCIA 3 Sports team is back to a full three-person roster, with Andy Olson joining the squad. Bret Beherns and Marlee Wierda welcome him aboard, and fill him in on all the excitement of the department. The crew talks about Andy’s journey to the sports team, while revealing one of Marlee’s tightly kept secrets. They also look ahead to Illinois sports, as basketball and football could see big years during unprecedented times. They also talk about the NBA boycotts this week, and the role that sports play to promote change.
Listen to episode 21 here: https://anchor.fm/wcia-3-sports/episodes/Full-Numbers-eiq811