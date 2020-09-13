3-in-1 Pod: Don’t go breakin’ my heart

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- This summer the NJCAA moved fall sports to the spring due to COVID-19, and it's been quite the adujustment for the Parkland Cobras. The league is still allowing limited practices in the fall, but the Cobras were expting to compete in August. The season was postponed just a few weeks before the season.

"The problem was they had the vision that the fall was happening, and there were no signs that it wasn't, and so they were planning, and excited, and then, 'oops' it was shifted," says head coach Cliff Hastings. "So that's tough for teenage girls to process, and there is no right answer during these times."