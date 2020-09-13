3-in-1 Pod: Don’t go breakin’ my heart

(WCIA) — On episode 22 of the WCIA 3-in-1 podcast, Marlee Wierda and Andy Olson weigh in on the recent reports surrounding the Big Ten. Several national reports indicate that the university presidents and chancellors are leaning towards a re-vote, with a potential October kickoff for Big Ten football. Will it happen, or will hearts be broken all over again? On a positive note, Marlee and Andy are glad to have the NFL back. They also discuss the recent letter sent by IHSA to the Governor’s office, and how regaining control over high school sports could be a big step in the right direction.
Listen here: https://anchor.fm/wcia-3-sports/episodes/Dont-go-breakin-my-heart-ejhro6