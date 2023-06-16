ST. JOSEPH (WCIA) — Shayne Immke has always treated her off-the-beaten path home in St. Joseph like a playground.

“Even though it’s loud, it’s peaceful almost,” Immke said.

Riding four-wheelers around the property is an outlet for the St. Joseph-Ogden two-sport athlete, but it’s not all fun and games. Inside their shed at the back of the property, Immke has a place for practice and progress, even if that’s difficult sometimes.

“Oh she’s had some crying sessions in there for sure,” Shayne’s dad Greg Immke said.

Immke and her siblings have grown up on the baseball and softball diamonds, but when they weren’t at the field, home-made batting cages were where they spent their time.

“In our other shed over here, there was a small net,” Shayne Immke said. “We’d come hit, and we’re like ‘There’s just not enough room out there in that shed.’ So my dad decided to build this.”

The sessions aren’t long, between 15 and 30 minutes, either soft toss or off a tee, but that’s what has propelled the SJO senior to a record-setting career.

“We always work with my swing out here,” Shayne said. “We started doing things to get lift on my ball.”

Practice paid off to the tune of an SJO single season record 25 home runs with 64 RBI’s and a .600 batting average. The second baseman now stands second all-time in average and homers in SJO history and first in career triples.

“Records don’t mean anything to her, she just goes out there and plays the game,” SJO head coach Larry Sparks said. “I know they go out to the shed and work through some stuff. If something’s not right, they’ll figure out a way to get it fixed.”

After leaving her travel softball team in 2022, Immke had to rediscover her love for the game.

“We gave her all the time she needed to step away, because if you read about it mental health, anxiety, depression, all that is at the forefront of mainstream now, and then herself decided that, ‘Hey it’s something I miss.’ And that’s what was important,” Greg Immke said.

Now with renewed energy for the game, Immke is headed to play at Heartland Community College in Normal.

“Once I had taken like a Summer off and a little break from it, I was like ‘Oh I think I want to play.’ It was a pretty quick process, but I’m super happy I decided to go there,” Shayne said.

Going to school just up the road was intentional, so a quick ride on the ATV or a hitting session with Dad is only an hour away for the WCIA 3 Softball Player of the Year.