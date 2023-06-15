PAXTON (WCIA) — Juggling academics and multiple sports in high school can be tough. For Paxton-Buckley-Loda high school’s Trixie Johnson, playing four sports, two in one season, almost pushed the WCIA 3 Girls Athlete of the Year to her breaking point.

Trixie Johnson will quickly recall the day this past Fall when she was pushed to her absolute limit.

“There was an away game at Oakwood, and I was ready to go,” Johnson said. “I had a 10-mile run in the morning, and I got home from school and I fell asleep and I missed the bus for the volleyball game. I need help, that’s not me. That’s not something Trixie would do.”

It’s what the Paxton-Buckley-Loda senior had to do to compete in both volleyball and cross country, but after seeing her at her breaking point, Johnson’s coaches came together and created a personalized schedule.

“They made sure I could do it still, they made it so much easier for me,” Johnson said.

Johnson has become one of the only athletes in PBL history to compete in four different sports, also playing basketball in the Winter and running track and field in the Spring. She’s doing so in grand fashion, being named All-Conference in track, cross country, and basketball, while also placing third in Class 1A in the 800 meter.

“Being a part of a team is my biggest thing,” Johnson said. “I just love being around everyone. And then I’ve learned just all types of life skills through all the sports too. I’m really determined, I don’t like quit. I don’t like quitting things.”

“You start to realize that there’s limits, but they can be overcome,” Trixie’s dad Brian Johnson said. “You can develop plans to deal with that kind of pressure. And she dealt with it unbelievably.”

She’s playing for more than just herself.

“My biggest goal with doing all four of those was to show girls you can do it all if you really, really want to, and I want to show girls they can do anything boys can do, and more,” Trixie Johnson said. “Not with ease, but it will come as long as you stick with it.”

While she tries to encourage others, Johnson looks to her younger sister Hallee for her own motivation.

“She inspires me more than I inspire her,” Trixie Johnson said.

“I see her go through that, and it’s just such an inspiration,” Hallee Johnson said. “I want to be that drive when I get to that high school upperclassmen level.”

“She’s like, ‘I’ll leave your school record alone.’ She wants to get some of her own,” Trixie Johnson said. “I just can’t wait to see Johnson all over that record board.”

Johnson will continue inspiring others at Illinois State, where she’ll keep competing on the track and field team as WCIA 3 Athlete of the Year.

PREVIOUS FEMALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR WINNERS:

2023: Trixie Johnson (Paxton)

2022: Alyssa Williams (Tuscola)

2021: Shae Littleford (Charleston)

2020: Katelyn Young (Oakwood)