CATLIN (WCIA) — Growing up the youngest with two older brothers, tough competition was no stranger to Salt Fork’s Garrett Taylor. If he wasn’t competing against his older brothers, he was being trained by them, helping the three sport athlete become the WCIA3 Boys Athlete of the Year.

“I hated playing Payton and Beau in all these games because I was so much smaller and like they’d always beat me in everything and I’d get so mad,” Garrett Taylor said. “Now I can kind of beat them in a lot of other things so I kind of return the favor from when I was little.”

His brother, Payton, may disagree with that one.

“I can still beat him in most things so nothings really changed,” Payton Taylor said.

With that competitive mindset, the eldest Taylor is constantly pushing Garrett to be the best at every sport he plays, which earned Garrett All State honors in football, basketball and track and field this year. The 6’5″, 250 pound senior says his brother set the bar for him.

“My brother said I have to get All State in all three sports and I love being held to that standard that I got to be the best and it’s a challenge I really love to go about and do that,” Garrett said.

“I mean, it’s cool, but I expected it,” Payton said.

In the fall, Taylor played tight end and middle linebacker for the Storm, with 22 receptions for 376 yards with 7 touchdowns and defensively, 76 tackles and two more scores. Taylor then made his way to the basketball court in the winter, putting up 17.8 points and 12.6 rebounds per game. In the spring, Taylor brought home multiple gold medals in track, placing first place at state in the discus three years in a row and getting a first place finish in shot put this spring.

“He waited a lot of years for it to be his turn and so for him to go and do as well as he did that’s very exciting and I’m really proud of him,” Garrett’s mom Tonya Taylor said.

“It was exciting to see him accomplish all he did, but I know he can do a lot more so I know he’s not accomplished what he could yet so I’m excited to see what the future is,” Payton said.

Now Payton gets a front row seat to seeing what the future holds for his brother as Garrett joins him on the Illinois State University track and field team.

“That’ll be really neat for us to go over there and see them both and them be over there together, that’s I couldn’t ask for anything else,” Tonya said.

After years of competing against one another, the Taylor brothers are ready to continue to push each other at the next level.

“I’m really thankful because he really pushes me the hardest,” Garrett said. “He’s always getting on me. Tells me to stop being a baby and stuff so I really appreciate it even though I get mad. In the end, it really just helped me out so I’m very thankful for that.”

PREVIOUS MALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR WINNERS:

2023: Garrett Taylor, Salt Fork

2022: Beau Edwards, Arcola

2021: Chris Brown, Monticello

2020: Santi Rodriguez, Central

2019: Luke Luffman, Urbana and Jared Trantina, GCMS

2018: Justin Cardani, Centennial and Turner Pullen, Shelbyville