We're counting down the Top WCIA 3 High School Sports Storylines of 2023 with a look at the top five. From state champions to high MLB Draft picks, it was an eventful year!

#5 State Track Success

We head to the track for number five in our countdown of the Top 10 high school sports storylines of 2023 with the Salt Fork boys winning the Class 1A team title. The Storm finished 14.5 points ahead of runner-up Shelbyville — paced by Nathan Kirby finishing first in 110 meter hurdles, he also ran the anchor leg in the 4×200 relay team that also won gold. Garrett Taylor swept the throwing events winning both the shot put and discus.

“I mean I had the top throw and my goal was try to better it and I didn’t end up doing that but I’m really happy to have it all happen,” Taylor said.

In Class 2A, Jackson Gilbert won the 200 meter dash. While the story in 3A locally was Centennial finishing third as a team led by Daniel Lacy’s sprints sweep. The senior won the 100, 200 and 400 meter races, his teammate Voldy Makabu won the high jump title.

“I haven’t been so successful in the past but now a whole year of track and this is what happens so I’m grateful,” Lacy said.

On the girls side, Meridian’s Kaylin Moreland won the 100 meter dash in a PR time of 12.22. Speaking of personal beats, that’s what Tuscola sophomore Lia Patterson posted winning the 200 meter dash and 300 meter hurdles. In Class 2A Rochester won the 4×800 relay, while Lincoln’s Becca Heitzig won the 800.

#4 Year of the Railers

And speaking of the Railers, it was a year to remember for Lincoln. Heitzig followed up her state track title by winning the Class 2A individual cross country championship. The next weekend she was on the court with the Railers playing for a Class 3A volleyball state title. After winning the first set, Lincoln lost the next two by a combined four points. Still they capped their best season in school history with a runner-up finish and 36-5 record.

The girls basketball team set the table for a 2023 that the Railers won’t forget anytime soon, taking an undefeated record into the Class 3A championship game. But they came up just short falling to Nazareth Academy, ending a historic season with a school record 36-1 mark.

“They want to be back here, they want to do what Naz did, they want to come back and then win,” Lincoln head coach Taylor Rohrer said.

The Railers return everyone from the state runner-up team.

#3 State Cross Country Success

Number three on our list: the local success at state cross country as the Unity girls secure a three-peat while Tuscola boys win the 1A boys championship. The Rockets breezed by the field, 48 points better than the runner-up in 1A. Sophomore Mackenzie Pound paced Unity finishing 10th, with three Rockets finishing in the Top 30 individually. Effingham St. Anthony freshman Isabella Keller won the title with a time of 16 minutes, 26.13 seconds, while Glenwood won the Class 2A team title.

On the boys side, Tuscola took home its first state title in cross country with Jackson Barrett leading the way for the Warriors finishing third.

#2 Rochester wins 9th title

Rochester’s record run at another state title checks in at number two on our Top 10 high school sports storylines of 2023. The Rockets won their ninth championship taking down St. Laurence 59-38 for the Class 4A title to cap a perfect 14-0 season. It was the first time state championship games were played in Normal at Illinois State University since 1998.

#1 Blake Wolters picked 44th in MLB Draft

And our number one high school sports storyline of 2023, Mahomet-Seymour pitcher Blake Wolters drafted 44th overall by the Kansas City Royals in the MLB amateur draft. The second round selection was the highest drafted high schooler from the WCIA viewing area since Jayson Werth went 22nd overall in 1997.

“I’m just so excited, everything has led to this moment and I just couldn’t be happier,” Wolters said shortly after he was drafted.

Wolters struck out over 100 batters during his senior season with a 0.42 ERA, highlighted by 99 mile per hour fastball that caught the attention of scouts.

He signed with the Royals for $2.8 million.

It was a fantastic year for high school sports in central Illinois, here’s to an even better 2024.