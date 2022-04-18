TUSCOLA (WCIA) — For as long as Jalen Quinn can remember, his grandfather Kevin Quinn has always been by his side. Jalen has lived with his grandparents for a big portion of his childhood and his bond with grandpa has been a driving force in not only his life but recruitment as a Division I athlete as well.

“Ever since I was a little, you know I can imagine, he’s always been in my life and every step of the way, either way,” Jalen said about his grandpa. “If it’s travel baseball or travel basketball, he always took that extra step and made it possible for me to do those things.”



“When they say I’m the driving force behind Jalen Quinn they mean that literally,” Kevin Quinn said. “That’s my job is that I drive Jalen.”

From the countless miles spent circling the Midwest for games and practices, including club workouts in Chicago, Kevin’s time and sacrifice helped Jalen fulfill his dream of playing sports at the next level. Quinn signed a National Letter of Intent to play basketball at Loyola in November.

“I told him as long as he stayed committed and worked at it, I’ll get him where he needs to go,” Kevin Quinn said. “Little did I know that was going to be eight years later, and here we are, but it all paid off.”

“He was driving three hours up to Chicago and three hours back on a school night,” said Jalen. “Not getting back until 12 o’ clock at night and having to go to work the next day. It just shows his dedication to me and how much he cares for me. I’m super thankful for him and I wouldn’t be able to do this without him.”

And that’s a big factor why Jalen decided to play for the Ramblers. Staying closer to home so his family can attend games, while finding a successful program and fit, ultimately led the 6-foot-4 guard to choose Loyola over offers from Illinois State, DePaul, Northwestern and more.

“He likes being able to look up in the bleachers and see the familiar faces there rooting for him,” Kevin said.

“That’s more for him to be super excited about, but also me,” added Jalen. “Being able to have family watching you at the next level, you know celebrate together, is huge for me.”



And Jalen couldn’t be more thankful for his community, coaches, and family for everything they have helped him accomplish. After averaging 24.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.8 steals per game as senior, the Warriors’ all-time leading scorer with more than 2,000 points is the WCIA 3 Boys’ Basketball Player of the Year.

“It’s humbling,” Tuscola head coach Justin Bozarth said about Jalen’s accomplishments. “It’s something that you’re just incredibly proud of because you know how much work went into it behind the scenes.”



“Growing up, obviously, it’s meant something more to me, realizing how big of a deal it is,” Jalen said. “What sacrifices had to go into place here and you know I just realized it’s so important my family was to me and how much they did for me.”

WCIA 3 Boys’ Basketball Player of the Year Winners:

2022: Jalen Quinn, Tuscola

2021: Tevin Smith, Danville

2020: Connor Heaton, Central A&M

2019: Christian Stadeli, Cissna Park

2018: Kendle Moore, Danville

2017: Tim Finke, Central

2016: Brandon Trimble, SJO

2015: Christian Williams, St. Teresa

2014: Michael Finke, Centennial