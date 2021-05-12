2021 WCIA 3 Football Player of the Year: Bryson Boes

MAROA (WCIA) — Speed kills, that’s what Maroa-Forsyth senior Bryson Boes has always heard from the coaching staff. And after getting knocked out of the IHSA playoffs his junior season, he knew it was time to change his game.

“After we lost to Auburn, it kind of clicked a spark,” Boes said. “My dad was like, ‘It’s time for you to go. I ended up losing 50 pounds and gaining back 20.”

The gain was just as intentional as the loss. After playing 2019 at 245 pounds, Boes says he felt the right balance of power and speed, suiting up this season at 210.

“It just changed my game drastically,” Boes said. “Coach gave me the ball a lot more, especially on the outsides, because I’m a lot faster than everyone and it just made me feel so much better.”



“Eight and 10-yard runs became 60 and 80-yard runs, and that’s a big difference,” Maroa-Forsyth head coach Josh Jostes said.

Boes’ hard work paid off in a big way for the 5-1 Trojans. In just six games, the running back went for 1,029 yards with a program record breaking 14.1 yards per carry. Add in 14 touchdowns and Boes is the WCIA 3 Football Player of the Year. Out of all the accolades and numbers, passing the millennium mark was one of the most important things for the 5-foot-9 tailback and linebacker.

“Our last game, I broke 1,000 yards and my center looked out in the stands and was like, ‘Give a round of applause for Bryson for breaking a thousand yards.’ I kind of teared up for a moment, like that just happened.”



“I don’t really focus on stats but I will say it was a goal of mine to make sure Bryson got his touches and got over 1,000 yards,” added Jostes. “This year was all about getting our kids an opportunity to experience something halfway normal.”

Even with his lighter frame Boes continued to set records in the weight room. The two-sport standout squats 550 pounds and benches 340.

“His weight records are stupid,” said Jostes.

Boes also runs the 100, 200 and 4×100 meter dash for Jostes’ track team. He’ll continue to use that speed at the next level on the football field, with several schools reaching out. He plans to make a decision on where to play next season soon.

“I still want a championship ring for football,” he said. “Somewhere, some place. I just want a championship ring.”

And Boes feels primed to do so with his new playing style and look as the WCIA 3 Football Player of the Year.

WCIA 3 FOOTBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR WINNERS:

2020 (21): Bryson Boes, Maroa-Forsyth

2019: Jacob Paradee, Central A&M

2018: Jacardia Wright, St. Teresa

2017: Mitch McNutt, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley

2016: Caleb Hanson, Monticello

2015: Wyatt Fishel, Arcola

2014: Jack Hockaday, Maroa-Forsyth

2013: Steve Isbell, Cerro Gordo-Bement