2021-22 Big Ten Football schedule released

(WCIA) — The Big Ten released their schedule for the 2021-2022 football season with the Illini still set to play Nebraska for the season-opener in Dublin, Ireland. The only major changes to the schedule have been times and locations, all opponents remain the same.
The biggest changes from the original schedule include an October 9th matchup against Wisconsin, which was previously set to be played on October 23rd. The Illini will now play Penn State on that date. Illinois’ first bye week was pushed back a week, and they will be off on October 16th and November 23rd.
Here’s a look at the Illinois schedule for 2022:
August 28: Nebraska vs. Illinois (Dublin, Ireland)
September 2-4: UTSA at Illinois
Septemeber 11: Illinois at Virginia
September 18: Maryland at Illinois
September 25: Illinois at Purdue
October 2: Charlotte at Illinois
October 9: Wisconsin at Illinois
October 23: Illinois at Penn state
October 30: Rutgers at Illinois
November 6: Illinois at Minnesota
November 20: Illinois at Iowa
November 27: Northwestern at Illinois