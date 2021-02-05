2021-22 Big Ten Football schedule released

(WCIA) — The Big Ten released their schedule for the 2021-2022 football season with the Illini still set to play Nebraska for the season-opener in Dublin, Ireland. The only major changes to the schedule have been times and locations, all opponents remain the same.

The biggest changes from the original schedule include an October 9th matchup against Wisconsin, which was previously set to be played on October 23rd. The Illini will now play Penn State on that date. Illinois’ first bye week was pushed back a week, and they will be off on October 16th and November 23rd.

Your official 2⃣0⃣2⃣1⃣ @B1Gfootball schedule is here. 🏈 pic.twitter.com/1ClHSRhu19 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 5, 2021

Here’s a look at the Illinois schedule for 2022:

August 28: Nebraska vs. Illinois (Dublin, Ireland)

September 2-4: UTSA at Illinois

Septemeber 11: Illinois at Virginia

September 18: Maryland at Illinois

September 25: Illinois at Purdue

October 2: Charlotte at Illinois

October 9: Wisconsin at Illinois

October 23: Illinois at Penn state

October 30: Rutgers at Illinois

November 6: Illinois at Minnesota

November 20: Illinois at Iowa

November 27: Northwestern at Illinois