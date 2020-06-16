2020 WCIA 3 Girls Athlete of the Year: Katelyn Young

OAKWOOD (WCIA) — Sometimes parents know best, just ask Katelyn Young.

“I stepped on a girl’s ankle and hurt my ankle really, really bad, I tore like all the ligaments in there,” Young said, thinking back to her junior year when she should have listened to her dad.

“I was always preaching to her when she was younger to wear her braces,” Katelyn’s father, Dave Young said. “And most of that season she went without wearing her braces or wearing tape, and we learned from that.”

Safe to say Katelyn learned her lesson. The 6-foot-1 center always wears her ankle braces when she plays now. They didn’t help with a number of other small injuries throughout her career, but the Oakwood multi-sport standout persevered and finished her high school career as one of the school’s all-time best athletes. She also led the volleyball team, threw for the track and field team and even played softball as a freshman.

“How important the sport is to me, just how it motivates me to do everything,” Young said. “I feel like it also helps with not taking anything for granted, because you never know when you’re going to lose it. Taking a break because you’re injured is really hard.”

Young continues to test her patience, even without an injury. Oakwood’s all-time leading scorer was supposed to arrive at Murray St. in May, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, that’s been put on hold.

“I was super excited and then all this happened, and I was like, ‘Oh, no. I hope I do not get set back on this,'” she said. “And I was looking forward to it so much.”

Young will have to wait until July, or even the fall to start her Division I career. She had multiple mid-major offers including Southern Illinois University Carbondale, Kent State and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, but chose the Racers.

“I’ve been working really hard trying to get my outside game better so I can make a really big impact.”

And she’ll do it as the WCIA 3 Girls Athlete of the Year. Katelyn wins a $500 scholarship, she was selected out of our pool of Athlete of the Week award winners.