2020 Jock Jams raises money for #97Strong

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — All proceeds made from the 2020 Jock Jams on Monday night were given to the #97Strong campaign to benefit injured Illini Bobby Roundtree.

Each Illinois athletic team took that stage at Foellinger Auditorium and showcased a different talent. Football players Jamal Woods and Ra’Von Bonner emceed the night. Bill and Tiffany Hans, Kathy Kaler, Lou Hernandez and Dr. Brian Russel were the judges this year.

For the second year in a row, the men’s and women’s track and field program took home the crown.