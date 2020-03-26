2020 WCIA 3 Girls’ Basketball Player of the Year: Capria Brown

DANVILLE (WCIA) — In her room decorated full of trophies and medals, Capria Brown reflects on how different her life could have been. The Schlarman Academy basketball player was adopted at just four months old.

“It’s a blessing I never thought I would actually get here,” says Brown. “I had really good people behind my back just carrying me, making sure I do things on and off the court. I’m just really blessed and glad I had another chance at it.”

Capria was adopted by Wesley and Sherry Brown—Sherry is Capria’s biological aunt, but whether they’re tied by blood or not, they’re known as Mom and Dad to Capria–no matter what.

“This has always just been my family, I don’t really feel adopted,” says Brown.

“Bringing Capria in, it was not anything negative, it was all positive,” says Wesley Brown. “It was quite encouraging to watch her grow into the person she is today.”

“God gave us an athlete, God gave us Capria to raise for a reason,” says Sherry Brown. “People just see all the glory all the time, but it takes a lot of practice, a lot of travel, and expenses as well but we were able do that for her and we were glad to do that for her.”

Capria Brown’s athletic career started on the track. Her dad, Wesley, was the head coach for Danville’s Track and Field Program, who brought Capria along to practices as a toddler. Then, her talents bloomed into a decorated basketball career.

At Schlarman Academy, Brown won two state championships, averaging 24 points per game her senior season. She finished with 1,930 career points. As an ESPN Top-75 national recruit, and a McDonald’s All-American nominee, Brown had 30 Division I scholarship offers. She committed Dayton, over schools like Rutgers and Michigan.

“I never really went to a school because of their name, I’m really big on family and stuff like that. When I was there we just spent a lot of time talking about my adoption,” says Brown.

With 12 siblings, Capria knows a thing or two about family, but most importantly how to make people a part of it—like OJ Harrison. Harrison took over as Schlarman Head Coach this season, after the senior guard took it upon herself to recruit him for the job.

“That’s really what made us bond, and that’s what really showed me that I was really in her corner,” says Harrison. “One thing you never question about Capria Brown is her work ethic and her passion for game of basketball and her team. I’m so proud of her. I’m proud of that growth.”

“I asked him to coach, because I knew he saw something in me,” says Harrison. “He’s just a really great guy, and he pushed me and was a really big factor on why I was so successful.”

The 2020 WCIA 3 Girls’ Basketball Player of the year hopes her success will continue to grow, along with her family as she heads to the next level.