2019 WCIA 3 Volleyball Player of the Year: Allie Trame

St. Thomas More senior had serious doubts about future at Alabama after coaching change

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — When Allie Trame signed her National Letter of Intent last month, the St. Thomas More senior and Alabama commit took a deep breath and felt a sigh of relief. The moment wasn’t guaranteed, after a life-changing phone call last November.

“It was the day that we lost our first game at State, the head coach called me when I got back to the car, and said there’s been a coaching change, which was very stressful because at that point I haven’t signed anything,” Trame said.

Trame committed to The Tide as a sophomore. The new coaching staff couldn’t guarantee her verbal commitment until they watched her play. But in that first opportunity to prove herself, the AVCA All-American honorable mention pick was on the bench with tendinitis.

“She handled it in true Ali style,” St. Thomas More head coach Kelly McClure said. “She was very mature and thoughtful, and there was a lot of uncertainty, a lot of what ifs, and a lot of stress, but she believed it would all work out.”



“It was also just more motivation just to say, ‘Okay, I have to prove myself again,'” Trame added. “To these new coaches that don’t know me and I don’t know them, so it just gave me more motivation to work even harder to show them who I really am.”

Trame has always wanted to call Tuscaloosa home, labeling it her ‘dream school.’ The middle blocker eventually got back on the court and secured her spot on the team for next season.

“I kept thinking to myself ,’This is real, finally. It’s in pen and paper, it’s official.'”

Trame ended her high school career as the all-time blocks leader with 314. She helped lead the Sabers to a Class 3A regional championship this season, playing up a class after making a run to state in Class 2A last season.

PREVIOUS PLAYER OF THE YEAR WINNERS

2018: Allie Trame, St. Thomas More

2017: Mica Allison, St. Thomas More

2016: Kylie Michael, St. Joseph-Ogden

2015: Dana Westfield, Central

2014: Taylor Bauer, Watseka

2013: Marie Less, St. Teresa