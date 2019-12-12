2019 WCIA 3 Football Player of the Year: Jacob Paradee

MOWEAQUA (WCIA) — Fridays in the fall mean one thing for most teenagers, high school football. For Jacob Paradee, before he took the field, he had more important things to do.

“We go down there and we go out to recess with them out with fundamental stuff and then first hour of the day we go down there and help them with their homework,” Paradee said about his involvement with younger kids in his town. “All the teachers down there are female and they had a bunch of female extra helpers and so they asked us to come down there and pick up the young guys.”

Paradee spends two periods a week with the 5th graders at Gregory Elementary School in Moweaqua.

“Some of these kids don’t have a great home life and making and impact on them is great,” Paradee said. “I always had a good male role model growing up, my dad always a good guy and always told me what right to do and so me being able to pass that down to kids nowadays, it just feels right.”

On the field, he helped turn Central A&M into a powerhouse in both football and basketball. The kids in town already look up to the Raiders, so to take time out of their day to impact grade schoolers shows a lot.

“These guys are celebrities,” Central A&M head coach Brent Weakly said. “Our third through fifth grade is connected to the high school, it’s so easy for them to go back and forth, they’re going back and forth and all the sudden you hear, ‘Hey. there’s Connor (Heaton)’ and ‘Hiii,’ that type of stuff. Or, ‘Hey, there’s Jacob.'”

That celeb status is thanks to a record breaking season for Paradee. His 157 receiving yards in the Class 1A state title game is the most ever, but it’s only a fraction of his 1,431 yards for the season, to go along with 29 total touchdowns. Paradee seemingly never left the field as the team’s leading tackler on defense, even the long snapper on special teams.

“Just have to think, you have to do whats best for the team,” said Paradee. “Conditioning in the offseason, yeah that helps too but having the mindset that you’re going to be in the whole game, that’s what it’s all about.”



“That’s the thing, you challenge him to frustrate him to make him better, he’s that kid,” Weakly added. “He’s so competitive.”

He hasn’t made a college decision yet, but wants to play football the next level. Paradee said he’s hearing from Illinois Wesleyan, McKendree and Eastern Illinois. Wherever he ends up going, he’ll do it as the 2019 WCIA 3 Football Player of the Year.

PAST WCIA 3 FOOTBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR WINNERS:

2018: Jacardia Wright, St. Teresa

2017: Mitch McNutt, GCMS

2016: Caleb Hanson, Monticello

2015: Wyatt Fishel, Arcola

2014: Jack Hockaday, Maroa-Forsyth

2013: Steve Isbell, CGB