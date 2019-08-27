2019 Illini football captains announced

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The 2019 Illinois football captains are out. Jake Hansen, Dele Harding, Blake Hayes, Doug Kramer and Alex Palczewski will lead the team this season. The guys are selected by a player and coach vote.

“That’s special when you’re picked by your peers, guys who have seen you in every situation,” Illinois head coach Lovie Smith said.



“We’re just playing with a different intensity, every day we go out there with that mentality that last year just simply wasn’t good enough,” Hansen said about his mindset going into the season. “It wasn’t getting the job done.”

The season opener is Saturday morning at 11 a.m. when Akron comes to Champaign.