Sidney officially added to Illini roster

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — More than three months after announcing his commitment, Southern California grad transfer receiver Trevon Sidney was officially added to the Illinois roster on Monday. The former 4-star, Top 200 prospect nationally will wear No. 5 for the Illini and is expected to make an immediate impact for the offense.

When y'all both know what's about to happen 🤷🏽‍♂️🤫 pic.twitter.com/oexuPp0vwd — T.Boogi3 (@TrevonSidney) July 24, 2019

Sidney committed to the Illini back in April but had to finish classwork at USC before enrolling at Illinois. The 5-foot-11 receiver has battled injuries in the past, limiting him to just seven receptions for 104 yards last season.

This is the next chapter in what’s becoming a hotbed for USC transfers. Sidney joins his former teammates Josh Imatorbhebhe and Oluwole Betiku Jr., along with Illini coaches Keynodo Hudson and Austin Clark, they both worked as staffers for the Trojans.