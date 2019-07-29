Finke ready for professional ball after signing deal in Poland

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — There’s a long list of former Illini basketball players playing professionally overseas. Malcolm Hill, Brandon Paul and Leron Black are some of the most recent. Now you can add Champaign native Michael Finke to that list as well. Finke inked a deal with a top division team in Poland last week, it’s the same league his former Illinois teammate, Maverick Morgan, has been playing in the last two years.

“This isn’t ‘vacation’ it’s a job,” Finke said. “So it’s going to take a little bit to get accustom to it but I’m looking forward to it.

“A chance to go to a top division, the first division in Poland. I’m playing international play, especially as a rookie, your first few years there you want to play as much international as you can for the exposure of different teams. That can really help you as you go down the line in the future.”

Excited for the opportunity to play in Warsaw, Poland this upcoming season! Can’t wait to get out there 🤙 https://t.co/p8RieCRdiF — Michael Finke (@Finke_Michael) July 26, 2019

It also helps to workout with another Centennial grad that played for nine seasons in Europe, Trent Meacham. Finke is getting in a few more workouts in town with Meacham before leaving next week.

“Trent has helped me a ton,” Finke said. “Just giving me pointers about off the court overseas to what I need to do on the court to help me.”

“There’s gonna be different languages, different backgrounds, his teammates, fans and just embracing that,” Meacham said. “It took me a couple years to really enjoy it but now there’s things that I really miss about that so I think off the court if you feel comfortable that’s gonna help you on the court.”

Finke leaves for Poland Aug. 6, reporting to his team the next day. The season could last all the way until June, depending on how far they advance.