1-on-1 with Shammond Cooper

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Shammond Cooper was one of three 4-star prospects to sign with the Illini in the class of 2019. Isaiah Williams and Marquez Beason get the most publicity, but Cooper is ready to make his impact too. Marlee Wierda caught up with him at media day to talk about his expectations for his freshman season.

MARLEE:

Shammond, first couple days of training camp, what’s it been like for you so far?

SHAMMOND:

“It’s been an adjustment from high school ball to college ball, but now that I’m starting to pick it up, it’s exciting just to be out there on the field, playing the game, being out there with the veterans and the younger guys, just trying to help the team out.”

MARLEE:

“What are some of the biggest differences between high school ball and the college game?”

SHAMMOND:

“The speed, the speed is different. Like I truly say it, the speed is going to be real, real faster. I can see that how the game is, but I’m adjussting pretty well.”

MARLEE:

“You kind of have your own little corner of East St. Louis here in Champaign, playing with one of your teammates Isaiah Williams, what is it like for you guys to share this experience together? ”

SHAMMOND:

“That’s my brother so I want him to have fun on his journey, I want him to succeed on his journey, and I know he wants the same for me, and it share it with him is a blessing. I’ve been around the St. Louis guys I know all them, I’ve seen all them play, we’ve been together, and we’re a comfortable type family.

MARLEE:

“What’s the biggest goal for yourself heading into this season?”

SHAMMOND:

“Just come in and be able to work when my name is called onto the field, and make plays. That all I really want to do, just wanna go out there, and help the team any way I can.”