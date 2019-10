(WCIA) — In less than a month, Illini Nation will experience the highly anticipated debut of Kofi Cockburn on the basketball court.

As a former 4-star prospect, the 7-foot freshman is expected to help pave the way toward the llini’s first tournament appearance since 2013. WCIA 3 Sports Director Bret Beherns spoke to Cockburn in an exclusive interview, as the center weighs in on his experience with the Orange and Blue.

