(WCIA) — Former Illini Dylan Meyer has qualified for the US Open for the second time in his career. The three-time All-American is one of two Illini that will be in the field this week, along with Thomas Detry. WCIA 3’s Bret Beherns spoke 1-on-1 with Meyer about his journey through the professional ranks, and his mentality ahead of his first round Torrey Pines Golf Course.