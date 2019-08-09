1-on-1 Marquez Beason

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Marquez Beason committed to Illinois nearly a year and a half ago as the highest rated recruit to pledge to play for the Illini in a decade. Now the Top 100 player nationally is on campus and making a big impact with the team in training camp. WCIA 3’s Bret Beherns spoke with the freshman defensive back 1-on-1 about his time with the team so far.

MARQUEZ BEASON:

“So quick story. My first time I got off the bus, I was like, ‘Okay this is real now.’ The first 7-on-7 series, I was real nervous, like, ‘Okay I’m in college now.’ But after that, just got used to it and just started playing football.”

BRET BEHERNS:

“How have you found your place in this defensive backfield so far?”

MARQUEZ:

“Just learning from others. That’s the biggest thing for me, just taking reps and learning from the older guys and seeing what they do. Seeing what they do and how I can do that, but better.”

BRET:

“You’re just starting here and in the first week but do you feel like you’ve found your niche and are more comfortable now?”

MARQUEZ:

“I feel very comfortable now compared to the first day but that just comes with time. So the older guys have spent a lot of time with me.”

BRET:

“What have you showed and what do you still have to show?”

MARQUEZ:

“I’ve been showing great instinct and great physical attributes but I feel like I can be more of a technician. I can use my technique and not just use my athleticism.”

BRET:

“Has college been what you thought it would be? Different? What’s it been like so far?”

MARQUEZ:

“Very much different but my uncle always prepared me for this moment. He just told me to come in and work hard and keep my head down.”

BRET:

“You’ve been committed for awhile now, you were up here a lot, now you’re in the uniform and approaching your first game in a couple weeks. What does that mean for you and what has this process been like?”

MARQUEZ:

“It’s a very big step for me because I’m the first one in my family to go to college, so it’s a very big step.”