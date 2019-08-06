1-on-1 Isaiah Williams

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Isaiah Williams is one of the highest rated recruits Illinois football has had in a long time. How is the 4-star quarterback handling those expectations? What’s his role this season? How’s practice going so far? WCIA 3’s Craig Choate chats with the St. Louis native 1-on-1 during the team’s on-campus Media Day on Tuesday.

CRAIG: “You were highly touted for this program and this class coming in to Illinois. Now that you’re here, how’s it feel?”

ISAIAH: “It feels great just to grind with my brothers, get better every day, it’s a great feeling.”

CRAIG: “Only a couple days in to training camp, haven’t out on the full pads yet but how have you adjusted to this college game?”

ISAIAH: “It’s faster but the main thing is just learning the playbooks, reading the defenses, knowing fronts and I’m kind of picking up on it very well.”

CRAIG: “What are your expectations for yourself this year?”

ISAIAH: “Just to continue to get better. To learn the playbook, that’s the first thing. Just get better at the mental side of things, that’s the only expectations I have for myself this year, to be prepared when my name is called.”

CRAIG: “Do you feel any pressure on yourself coming in as one of the best recruits in school history?”

ISAIAH: “Nah, I never feel pressure, I’m just playing the game I love. My way is not the same as everybody else way, my way may take more time than the others so there’s not really no pressure it’s just being prepared when your name is called.”