1-on-1 interview with Illinois women’s golf coach Renee Slone

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois women’s tennis head coach Renee Slone FaceTimed with with WCIA 3’s Marlee Wierda to discuss the abrupt end to the 2019-2020 season due to coronavirus.

RENEE SLONE:

“Flights were cancelled, and in some instances they were going to drive home, but then ended up flying home, so just really taking care of them and making sure their safe and figuring out their next steps.”

MARLEE:

Well is good to hear they are all back home, but how are your athletes responding to this situation?

SLONE:

“Obviously when we first discussed it, last Thursday it was very somber. But we’ve talked about it as a team, and we match the situation, and we just take it day by day and really focus on the things we can control, and this is something that is completely and totally out of our control. So now once everybody gets settled, well figure out, alright, what can we focus on that is in our control that will continue to move us forward.”

MARLEE:

Given you do have one lone senior, you have a youthful team, can you see that in a positive light that you can continue to build the program from where you left off?

SLONE:

“Absolutely, we’ve starting something that is trending in a great direction, and we’re just going to continue to build upon that, season by season, and we’ve been laying a great foundation for the last several years, so we’re excited about the future.”