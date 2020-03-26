WEB EXTRA: 1-on-1 interview with EIU football coach Adam Cushing

DANVILLE (WCIA) -- In her room decorated full of trophies and medals, Capria Brown reflects on how different her life could have been. The Schlarman Academy basketball player was adopted at just four months old.

“It’s a blessing I never thought I would actually get here," says Brown. "I had really good people behind my back just carrying me, making sure I do things on and off the court. I’m just really blessed and glad I had another chance at it.”