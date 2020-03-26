WEB EXTRA: 1-on-1 interview with EIU football coach Adam Cushing

WCIA — Eastern Illinois football coach Adam Cushing is looking at the positives during this unprecedented time. The second year Panthers leader would love to be working out with his team during spring ball, continuing to build what he started last year, but the coronavirus ended any chance of his team being together on the field for now. WCIA 3 Sports Director Bret Beherns chats with Cushing over FaceTime on Wednesday afternoon to talk about what’s next for his program, how he’s adjusting to working at home, recruiting and more. Watch the full web extra video above.