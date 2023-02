From February 6th – February 17th, ciLiving will announce daily codewords, which you can then use to enter each day in our sweepstakes for your chance at winning a stay at the Four Seasons Chicago Executive Suite and a chefs tasting at El Che Steakhouse. On February 17th, one winner will be randomly selected from all eligible entries and announced on ciLiving.

For additional information on eligibility, contest entry and details, view our contest rules Here